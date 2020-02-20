BARRIE -- There was a heavy police presence overnight in Oro-Medonte as officers dealt with a person who they say was barricaded in a home.

Police blocked the area of Mount St. Louis Road, Whistler Place and Black Comb Drive around 3 a.m. while several OPP units assisted with the incident, including K9 and crisis negotiators.

The person was taken into custody hours later without incident, police say.

No further information was released regarding the situation.

The area has since reopened to the public.