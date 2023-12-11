BARRIE
Barrie

    • Heavy police presence leads to road closures in Barrie

    Barrie police officers stand guard over some temporary road closures as they deal with an incident in the area of Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street on Mon. Dec. 11, 2023 (CTV News/Chris Garry). Barrie police officers stand guard over some temporary road closures as they deal with an incident in the area of Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street on Mon. Dec. 11, 2023 (CTV News/Chris Garry).

    A large police presence shut down many key thoroughfares in Barrie Monday evening.

    Barrie police were seen in the area of Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street around 7 p.m.

    Police say they are dealing with an isolated incident.

    Many road closures and detours have been implemented as police say the area is safely contained.

    More details will be released tomorrow if police are in a position to do so.

