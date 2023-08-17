Heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour, one person in critical condition

One person is in critical condition following an incident in Victoria Harbour, according to paramedics.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says there is a heavy police presence in the area of Maple Street and Highway 12 on Thursday afternoon for an active investigation.

Paramedics tell CTV News they were called to respond to a "shooting-related incident," but no further information could be provided.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as more information is provided.