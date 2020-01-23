BARRIE -- A heavy police presence put a community on edge on Thursday evening as officers took one man into custody.

South Simcoe Police officers were in the area of 10th Line and Glenn Cedar Crescent in Innisfil for an investigation into a domestic incident.

South Simcoe Police stated that "following some negotiation, a male suspect surrendered to police without incident."

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say there is no threat to public safety.