Heavy police presence in Barrie's north end

A heavy police presence was noticed in Barrie's north-end Wednesday evening.

Video provided to CTV News shows multiple cruisers on the scene of Hewitt Place near Royal Victoria Hospital. In the video, officers can be heard telling people inside a home that the tactical support unit is outside.

Police were telling the people inside that they were under arrest.

When asked for comment, Barrie police said officers were dealing with an 'ongoing incident,' which they described as ongoing in nature.

This is a developing story.