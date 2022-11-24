Heavy fog affects delays area school buses

Many school buses across the region are cancelled or delayed due to weather.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for most of Southern and Central Ontario early this morning.

In its statement, the national weather office said, "Persistent fog with visibility near zero is forming in some areas and will continue throughout the early morning hours."

The following bus lines are affected:.

Durham Region - Buses to nine schools cancelled.

Simcoe County - No cancellations.

Trillium Lakelands - No cancellations.

York Region - Buses are delayed anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes.

Wellington Dufferin - Buses are delayed anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes.

The areas of fog are expected to dissipate rapidly through the morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.