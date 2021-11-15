Heavy flurries could make for a messy commute in Central Ontario

BARRIE, ONT. -

Parts of Central Ontario could see its first blast of winter on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency says parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce could see two to four centimetres of snowfall Monday afternoon into the evening.

Barrie, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County could see snowfall accumulation due to lake effect snow.

Heavy flurries in some areas could impact visibility during the drive home, so be prepared to drive according to weather conditions.

Snowfall is expected to taper off by early Tuesday morning, so the drive into work shouldn't be affected.