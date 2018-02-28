

CTV Barrie





A forensic anthropologist is expected to arrive in Oro-Medonte on Thursday to examine human remains found at a golf course.

The OPP have set up a tent with heaters to melt the snow and ice in the area where the remains were found at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

"We are hopeful by the end of the day tomorrow that the forensic anthropologist will be on scene assisting with the removal of the human remains," says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

Once the remains are removed, an autopsy will take place in Toronto to help investigators identify the remains.

"We’ll be in a much better position to certainly speak to the gender and more than likely the identity as well."

Chuck Lowe lives beside the golf course. He’s hoping that some good will come out of the discovery.

"I’m glad for the family now that there will be some closure to whoever the body is they can put that at rest and carry on with their lives,” he says.

Police are not ruling out the possibility that these human remains may be linked to a missing person case.