

CTV Barrie





For the sixth day in a row, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The extreme heat will continue through Thursday. It has been the most significant heat event in years.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to low thirties on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidex values will also reach near forty on both days.

There are a number of cooling centres set up across the region, which includes most libraries, city and town halls and community centres.

In Barrie cooling centres include:

- City Hall: 70 Collier St Mon-Fri, 8:30 am -4:30 pm

- City of Barrie Community Centres: Allandale at 190 Bayview Drive, East Bayfield at 80 Livingstone St E, Holly at 171 Mapleton Avenue. Hours vary, call ahead.

- Downtown Library: 60 Worsley St, Mon-Thurs 9:30 am -9 pm, Fri 9:30 am- 5 pm, Sun 12 pm – 5 pm

- Painswick Library: 48 Dean Ave – Mon 9:30 am – 5 pm, Tues-Fri 9:30 am-9 pm, Sat 9:30 am-5 pm, Sun 12 pm – 5 pm

- David Busby Centre: 54 Ross St, Barrie (former Central United Church Mon-Fri 8 am-3 pm )

- Salvation Army, Bayside Mission Centre: 16 Bayfield St - Mon-Fri after 3 pm once David Busby Centre closes * Sat-Sun may open but hours vary, check sign on door or drop-in

- YMCA Simcoe-Muskoka: 22 Grove St W - Mon-Fri 5:30 am-10 pm, Sat-Sun 7 am-5 pm



Temperatures are expected to cool on Friday.