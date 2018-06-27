

CTV Barrie





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit wants people to stay cool this weekend after Environment Canada issued an extreme heat alert for much of central and southern Ontario.

The national weather agency says daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid thirties with humidex values into the mid forties.

The health unit warns when temperatures stay above 31° C for more than a day, or the humidity index exceeds 40° C, over exertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.

Health unit officials recommend you drink plenty of fluids, stay cool indoors if possible or seek out an air-conditioned place.

If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

The weather agency says it will be the most significant heat event in the past few years and the temperatures will remain high into next week.

Metrolinx says the hot weather will impact the speed of Go Trains, as they may run more slowly to avoid damaging the tracks during the heat.

It recommends passengers plan ahead of time and to travel with water.

Cooling centres open across the region

In response to the heat warning, the YMCA of Simcoe-Muskoka’s Health, Fitness & Aquatic Centres will be open and free to the public as cooling centres for the duration of the warning.

In Barrie, the Five Points Theatre will be available to the public as a cooling station on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

In Orillia, the public library, Rotary Place and Orillia City Centre will be opened to cool off.

In Alliston, the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre will be opened Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. and on Sunday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Tottenham Community & Fitness Centre and all public library branches in New Tecumseth will also operate as cooling centres.