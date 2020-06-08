BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for communities, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, and Collingwood.

The weather agency is forecasting highs in the low 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, with Humidex values creeping into the mid 30s. There won’t be much relief at night either, with a low above 20 degrees Tuesday.

Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illness or those working or exercising outdoors should be careful in the heat.

Pools, splash pads, and beaches won’t be an option to cool down. They won’t be allowed to open until at least Friday in some parts of Ontario.

The temperature will plunge Thursday to a projected high of 18.

Don’t expect patio-friendly weather Friday as some outdoor dining and drinking resumes. The forecasted high for Friday is just 12 degrees under cloudy skies.