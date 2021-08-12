Advertisement
Heat lingers in Simcoe County, but relief is on the way
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 2:00PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 2:08PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- The heat and humidity is expected to stick around Simcoe County and down toward the GTA until Friday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency issued a heat warning for much of Simcoe County Thursday morning.
They advise that humidex values will feel close to 40 degrees before cooler temperatures arrive by Friday.
