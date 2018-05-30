

CTV Barrie





The heat is being blamed for lifting a portion of a sidewalk in Innisfil.

The two concrete slabs on Webster Boulevard in Alcona raised about 10 degrees on Tuesday. Residents in the area say they’ve never seen anything like it before.

The town says the heat caused the concrete underneath to expand and buckle up. Workers marked the site on Tuesday night and repaired it on Wednesday morning.

The town says this is the only reported incident they’ve received.