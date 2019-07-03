

CTV Barrie





A special weather statement is issued for Southern Ontario with a warning about high heat and humidity.

Environment Canada says the extreme heat will continue through Thursday to Friday evening.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to climb into the low 30s.

Humidex values are also expected to rise, reaching near 40 in some areas.

South Simcoe Police tweeted a reminder for people never to leave children or pets unattended in hot vehicles.