More than 1,150 public school students in Simcoe County are facing possible suspension.

“We do have a suspension day coming up on March 21, so a few weeks ago we mailed out 1,152 letters. Suspension orders to students in Grade 2 and Grade 8 who are still outstanding to have their immunization records up to date with us,” explains Mary Ann Holmes, Simcoe Muskoka District Unit.

Students need to show proof that their vaccinations are up to date or file an affidavit, or have a medical exemption on file if they are not to be immunized for a medical reason, or face suspension.

“It is a law in Ontario, and we are enforcing that law through our role in public health,” says Holmes. “So it’s really important parents do take it seriously and they do respond.”

Simcoe County District School Board’s Dawn Stephens says that most students who will receive a letter have been vaccinated. The issue is that the health unit hasn’t been notified.

“Doctors don’t necessarily forward them automatically, it’s actually up to the families to ensure that the health unit receives the records so once they get the notification they simply send the records into the health unit,” says Stephens.

The focus this year is on students in grades two and eight.

“The reason why we chose to review the records of grade two students is because all children under the publicly funded schedule in Ontario are due to have their booster at four to six years of age,” explains Holmes.

Students in grade eight are checked because they should have received their vaccination for meningitis in grade seven.

The health unit will hold clinics over March Break next week to give families an opportunity to get their vaccinations up to date.