Health unit warns Simcoe County residents about possible measles exposure at several locations

Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.

The health unit said the region's first case was in an immunized individual who hadn't travelled or been in contact with a known case.

Anyone who attended the following locations of possible exposure, and especially those who are immunocompromised or not immunized, including babies and pregnant women, should contact Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 to be eligible for post-exposure treatment.

Mon., March 4

Cookstown Office, Simcoe, 2-25 King Street South, Cookstown, between 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Tues., March 5

Cookstown Office, Simcoe, 2-25 King Street South, Cookstown, between 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 30 Dunham Drive, Alliston, between 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.



Thurs., March 7

Queens Medical Health Centre, 238 Barrie Street, Thornton, between 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., including:

The Queens Medical Health Centre Walk-In Clinic

The Queens Medical Spa with The Queens Institute of Skin Disease and Anti-Aging

The Queens Health Centre - Naturopath

The Queens Health Centre - Queens Family Pharmacy

The Queens Health Centre - Psychotherapy

The Queens Health Centre - Massage Therapy

Sobeys, 247 Mill Street, Angus, between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Fri., March 8

Moon Flour Bakery, 4 Massey Street, Angus, between 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Freshii, 285 Mill Street Unit # 3, Angus between 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Emergency Department, 459 Hume Street, Collingwood, between 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Measles is "one of the world's most contagious human respiratory viruses" that spreads through the air indoors and doesn't need to be in close proximity with an infected individual.

"Measles is spread when an infected individual coughs or sneezes, and the virus can float in the air for up to two hours after the person has left," the health unit explains. "It can spread quickly among people who are unvaccinated."

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of measles should isolate immediately and see a health care provider.

Health experts say immunization is the best protection against the virus.

"The risk of measles is low for people who have been fully immunized with two doses of measles vaccine or those born before 1970; however, many children have been delayed in receiving their routine childhood immunizations including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and people who have not had two doses of measles vaccine are at higher risk of contracting the disease," said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU medical officer of heath.

The health unit is offering measles immunization clinics:

Mon., March 18 and Wed., March 20

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Angus Recreation Centre at 8529 County Road 10 in Angus



Tues., March 19

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion -Alliston at111 Dufferin Street out in Alliston

Appointments can be booked through the health unit's booking portal online or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.