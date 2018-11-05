

CTV Barrie





Winter may be approaching, but health officials say this is still the season for ticks and the diseases they carry.

The black-legged tick is a breed of insect that can carry the potentially fatal Lyme disease.

Officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit say people need to be aware of the risks.

“During this time of year, ticks are still active,” says the health unit’s Lori Holmes. “Generally up until zero degrees or so, but even then they still seem to be up and about.”

Lyme disease is a bacteria that can cause joint pain, heart palpitations, paralysis and in some cases, it can even be fatal.

Recent tick drag testing confirmed that these ticks are in Simcoe County, meaning those who venture into wooded areas should take precautions, including using a Deet insecticide.

“It’s really important that if you are bitten by a black-legged tick, or any other tick, that you go seek medical attention right away,” warns Holmes.

Veterinarians say to be mindful that even pets are at risk.

“Dogs can certainly get lyme disease, and it can be life-threatening, crippling. It can cause multi-organ injuries, kidney failure… more commonly we see joint disease,” says Dr. Trish O’Sullivan.

If a tick is infected, it needs to be attached to you for at least 24 hours to cause Lyme disease.