Health unit warns of potential measles exposure after 1st confirmed outbreak in Simcoe County

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed its first case of measles in a resident and believes others may have been exposed.

As a highly contagious virus, measles can spread through airborne transmission and survive on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours.

The health unit isn't revealing details about the infected person except to say he was immunized and had not travelled recently or been in contact with a known case of measles.

However, he did visit these locations:

Mon., March 4

8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 2-25 King Street South, Cookstown

Tues., March 5

8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 2-25 King Street South, Cookstown

12 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 30 Dunham Drive, Alliston

Thurs., March 7

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Queens Medical Health Centre, 238 Barrie Street, Thornton

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sobeys, 247 Mill Street, Angus

Fri. March 8

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Moon Flour Bakery, 4 Massey Street, Angus

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Freshii, 285 Mill St. Unit #3, Angus

4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, 459 Hume Street, Collingwood

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is encouraged to notify the SMDHU by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.

Symptoms of the infection may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and small white spots in the mouth and throat. These symptoms can usually appear anywhere from seven to 21 days after infection.

People who develop these symptoms are advised to stay home and contact a health care provider.

"The risk of measles is low for people who have been fully immunized with two doses of measles vaccine or those born before 1970; however, many children have been delayed in receiving their routine childhood immunizations including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and people who have not had two doses of measles vaccine are at higher risk of contracting the disease," said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU medical officer of health.

The health unit recommends that everyone, including those vaccinated, stay vigilant for measles symptoms and keep up-to-date with their vaccines.

Most infected recover from measles without treatment, but infants, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk.

Anyone who is immunocompromised or unimmunized and has been at a location with possible exposure during the identified date and time should contact Health Connection to assess eligibility for post-exposure treatment.