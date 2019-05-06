

Health officials are investigating a local case of mercury poisoning prompting a warning about artisanal skin products purchased while outside of Canada or online that may contain harmful ingredients.

“People need to be aware that out of country artisanal or unlabeled cosmetic skin creams marketed for skin-lightening, anti-ageing or for the treatment of acne may contain unsafe and potentially toxic ingredients, including high concentrations of mercury,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of health. “Travel and the abundance of online shopping platforms make it easy for people to access cosmetic and skin products that are restricted for use in Canada because they are unsafe.”

Health officials say infants and children are at greatest risk from mercury exposure because it can affect their developing brain and nervous system.

The health unit advises immediately discontinuing the use of any suspicious skin care products.

For more information check the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.