

CTV Barrie





Health officials are cautioning residents and vistors about potential blue-green algae blooms in two lakes in the region.

The health unit warns of a potential blue-green algae bloom at Magnus Park Beach in Tay Township.

The bloom has not been confirmed by testing. The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will be collecting water samples to analyze and test for the presence of blue-green algae.

The minsitry has confirmed a blue-green algae bloom in Leonard Lake in Muskoka Lakes.

The health unit warns that exposure to blue-green algae can pose a health risk to people and animals.

Blue-green algae contains toxins which could be harmful to people and animals. It tends to develop in August and early September.

In some cases, blue-green algae can be deadly to pets. In New Brunswick, health officials confirmed on Friday three dogs died after being in or near the Saint John River after ingesting blue-green algae.

Officials say people shouldn’t let their pets swim where an algae bloom is visible and swimmers with open wounds should avoid the lake.

For more information click here.