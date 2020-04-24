BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 237.

The region's medical officer of health says 800 residents and staff at two long-term care homes in Barrie have now undergone testing for COVID-19.

Two staff members at Woods Park Retirement Residence and one staff member at IOOF Seniors Homes have been diagnosed with the virus, and more test results are expected in the next 48 hours, the health unit says.

So far, no residents at either Barrie facility have tested positive.

Of the region's 237 confirmed cases on Friday, 124 have recovered, and 61 are in self-isolation.

Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU medical officer of health, says the health unit has investigated thousands of cases to date.

"I had thought that SARS, back in 2003, was a major event, and this one-thousand times bigger in its impact on the world," exclaims Gardner.

The health unit's data shows infection rates have levelled off at the local level.

However, 10 people are hospitalized, and 15 have died, including seven from the Bradford Valley Care Community, where there are currently 26 residents fighting the virus.

Meanwhile, provincially, health officials are reporting the largest single-day increase, with 640 new cases and 50 more deaths.

Hospitalizations and the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators all increased in the previous day.

Ontario has now had 13,519 total cases, including 763 deaths and 7,087 resolved cases.

Long-term care deaths -- which are reported in a different database that often doesn't sync up with the total provincial numbers -- increased by 57 over the past day.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 573 resident deaths, and a total of 2,287 confirmed cases in residents, plus 1,089 confirmed cases in long-term staff.