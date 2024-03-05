BARRIE
Barrie

    • Health unit seeks public's help after person bitten at dog park

    Grey Bruce public health
    Share

    Grey Bruce Public Health is seeking help identifying the owner of a dog that allegedly bit someone at a dog park on 1st Avenue East in Owen Sound.

    The health unit says the incident happened early Sunday morning while the dog, possibly a husky-cross, was off-leash.

    It's believed the dog weighs roughly 60 pounds and could have the name Sophie.

    The animal's owner is described as a woman in her early to mid-20s. She wore a blue jacket and had medium-to-long brown hair in a messy bun.

    The health unit wants to confirm if the dog is healthy to ensure it is not infected with the rabies virus to avoid the person bitten having to receive post-exposure rabies treatment.

    Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1455.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News