BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's medical officer of health says there is a calculated risk involved with reopening the economy and returning to a sense of normalcy.

Dr. Charles Gardner continues to stress the importance of social distancing, even as the province begins to ease restrictions.

"There is still some circulation of this virus," he warns. "We still, even if we open things up, have to do it in a very careful way."

According to the health unit's top doc, the reopening of workplaces shouldn't equal relaxing safety measures for individuals.

Dr. Gardner says that there could be isolating and distancing measures in place over the next year and a half until a vaccine becomes available.

New data from ⁦@SMDhealthunit⁩ reveals 2 deaths since Friday. 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region for a total of 432 people infected; 303 have recovered ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/pFRgroIce3 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) May 19, 2020

The most vulnerable to the virus remains among the senior population.

"Thirty-five percent of our cases 80 and older, have been dying from this infection," Dr. Gardner says.

There are outbreaks at several long-term care and retirement homes in Simcoe Muskoka, including two of the hardest hit, Bradford Valley Care Community and Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie.

Two residents at the Barrie facility, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s, are the latest to lose their lives with the virus.

Nine residents have now died with COVID-19 at Owen Hill after an outbreak was declared there 25 days ago.

At Bradford Valley, 12 residents have died after becoming infected.

The residents aren't the only ones testing positive for the virus. Several staff members at both facilities have also become infected.

The health unit reports that of the region's total 34 COVID-19 deaths, 19 have been among residents in these two long-term care homes.