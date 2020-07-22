BARRIE, ONT. -- Two more people in Simcoe Muskoka have become infected with COVID-19, bringing the total number of current cases in the region to 37.

The health unit reports an Essa man and Orillia woman tested positive on Wednesday.

The region has had a total of 639 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic started, along with 36 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 165 new cases, plus two more virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says just over half of today's cases came from people under the age of 40, similar to the proportion in yesterday's numbers.

Both people who contracted the virus in Simcoe Muskoka were over the age of 45.