Health unit reports the youngest virus-related death in Simcoe Muskoka

Barrie -

The health unit has reported its youngest COVID-19-related death in the region after a female under 19 succumbed to the virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit would not give an exact age or details on the death to protect her privacy. However, they did say she passed away on February 10 and said she did have multiple pre-existing and acute medical conditions.

An older man over 80 also passed away from the virus on February 16, bringing the region's total to 391 deaths over the past two years.

On Thursday, the health unit logged 150 newly confirmed cases in Simcoe Muskoka while the number of people in hospital with COVID-19-related infections dropped to 41; nine of those people are in the ICU.

Just over 80 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of vaccine, while nearly 77 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

Just under 45 per cent have received a third dose.

Meanwhile, booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 12 to 17 starting Friday. These shots will be available for children who received their second dose at least six months ago and must be 12-years-old at the time of their appointment.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system, the provincial vaccine contact centre, and pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.