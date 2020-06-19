BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit is reporting a significant spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 25 new cases on Friday, including seven in Barrie and 12 in New Tecumseth.

Among the new cases, nine are connected to the workplace, according to the health unit, bringing the total number of people having been infected in the workplace to 20.

At least 10 of the 25 people who tested positive for COVID in the last 24 hours became infected through community transmission.

Find an assessment centre near you to be tested for COVID-19

The jump in cases comes after the health unit reported a gradual decline in cases, including two days of zero confirmed cases.

Simcoe Muskoka has now seen 553 total cases of the virus, with 452 having since recovered.

Six people are in the hospital battling the infection, and 36 people have died after testing positive.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 178 new cases on Friday and 11 more deaths.