BARRIE, ONT. -- Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Simcoe County on Thursday.

Three men and three women from Bradford, Tay, Essa, Innisfil, Penetanguishene, and Barrie tested positive for the virus, with the majority over the age of 35.

The health unit reports there are 43 people currently infected with the virus in Simcoe Muskoka, including five in the hospital.

Grey Bruce Health Unit has one new case on Thursday, raising the number of current cases to eight.

Meanwhile, after an increase in infection rates across the province over the past few days, Ontario is recording a significant dip today.

The province reported 103 new cases with no new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.

With files from The Canadian Press