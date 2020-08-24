BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit reports six new cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe County, most of which are Barrie residents.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, the new cases include four people in Barrie and two in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The region has had a total of 686 lab-confirmed cases, including 37 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one new virus-related death.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 30 of Ontario's 34 public health units report five or fewer cases.

She says that 19 health units are reporting no new cases.