BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports one new death linked to COVID-19 and two new infections Friday, the lowest daily case count in months.

Public health says a Simcoe County man, 45 to 64, died Wednesday after contracting the virus. His death marks the 253rd in the region.

There are currently 50 active cases, including six hospitalizations.

An Essa woman 18 to 34 and a Huntsville woman 35 to 44 are the new cases listed Friday.

VACCINATIONS ACROSS SIMCOE MUSKOKA

Over 633,900 doses have gone into the arms of Simcoe Muskoka residents, including those administered by local pharmacies.

Over 400,150 residents have received their first dose of vaccine, representing 66 per cent of the total population.

Seventy-seven per cent of adults 18+ have had at least one shot, and 60 per cent of kids 12 to 17 have had their first vaccine dose.

DROP-IN IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

The health unit is now offering first doses without an appointment at every immunization clinic across Simcoe Muskoka.

Those who need a second shot can book an appointment online or check the health unit's Facebook page for drop-in opportunities.

In Bradford, the Bob Fallis Arena is offering a pop-up clinic on July 11 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for eligible residents 12 and older who need their first or second dose.

Walk-ins are welcome on July 16 at the Lafontaine Park Pavilion in Tiny Township between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for Simcoe Muskoka residents requiring first or second shots.

STEP 3 REOPENING

On Friday, the province announced it would shift to Step 3 five days ahead of schedule on July 16, but those health units that felt it necessary to wait on moving forward would have that choice.

Complete details on moving to Ontario's final reopening phase is available here.