Health unit reports 162 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths in Simcoe-Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported 162 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths related to the virus on Friday.
The new cases brought its overall total to 35,023 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Simcoe-Muskoka’s death total rose to 402 on Friday.
Simcoe Muskoka now has 596 cases of the Omicron variant.
Three more people have been hospitalized since Thursday’s update. There are now 30 people in hospital due to COVID-19.
As of Friday, Simcoe Muskoka has confirmed a total of 35,023 cases, 1,341 of which are considered active.
To date, 77 per cent (474,785) of Simcoe Muskoka residents have been vaccinated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – 45.2 per cent (278,465) of residents have been vaccinated with a third dose.
Grey Bruce reported 37 new cases on Friday.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: UN to seek US$1B in donations for Ukraine relief
The UN plans to seek over US$1 billion in donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine over the next three months, the world body's humanitarian chief said Friday.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
Defiant Zelensky releases video with top Ukrainian officials as Russians move on Kyiv
As Russian forces reportedly make their way to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a video with top Ukrainian officials vowing to stay put.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
As conflict reignites, a Ukrainian family knows all too well 'the collateral damage of war'
W5 has the story of a young Ukrainian boy who became an amputee after he was caught in an explosion cause by an undetonated grenade and the Canadian doctors who helped him walk again.
BREAKING | 'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
Documents show Trudeau warned of issues linked to 'build back better' pledge
Newly released documents show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was given warnings about the complexity of plans to 'build back better' from the pandemic that could lead to economic uncertainty.
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
N.B. reports another death related to COVID-19 Friday; hospitalizations go down
Health officials in New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remain stable on P.E.I.
Hospitalizations on Prince Edward Island have remained stable since the province's last update on Wednesday.
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
Quebec considering ban on Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
The SAQ said it doesn’t want to get involved in politics amid calls to ban Russian alcohol products from its shelves, but said it would do so if the Quebec government 'took measures affecting imports from Russia.'
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
BREAKING | Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
Omicron wave's 'decline continues to be slower than the ascent' in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is in a better situation as the area moves past the peak of the Omicron wave, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday.
Pandemic causing 'moral injuries' for healthcare workers: Cambridge doctor
While restrictions will be easing across Ontario next week, a local doctor is sounding the alarm on the pandemic's impact on the mental health of healthcare workers.
Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days
Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.
'Predictably chaotic': Businesses left to decide whether or not to keep proof of vaccination system
Effective March 1 proof of vaccination will no longer be required in almost all public settings across the province.
Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting
Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.
Multiple people arrested on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury following police operation
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon that multiple people have been arrested during an operation on Bruce Avenue
Ontario government to introduce electronic monitoring bill
Ontario could soon be the first province in the country to enact new legislation that would take aim at employer tracking employees while working from home. File Photo
Mayors call to end COVID-19 testing at Canada-U.S. borders
Restrictions at Canada-U.S. land borders are set to change next week. However, community leaders on both sides of the border are calling on the feds to eliminate land border testing altogether.
Windsor-Essex hospitals to continue vaccination policy for visitors
Hospitals in Windsor-Essex will continue their current policies requiring visitors to be vaccinated beyond March 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths reported
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 73 new high risk cases and 49 hospitalizations on Friday.
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Father stabbed in front of kids on Jasper Avenue: police
A man was randomly stabbed in front of his kids in central Edmonton, police say.
Ukraine Invasion: A former Vancouverite's harrowing journey fleeing Kyiv
A former international student who studied in Vancouver is speaking out after fleeing from Kyiv.
Video shows 'violent swarming' of 44-year-old man in downtown Vancouver park
Police have released disturbing video of a "violent swarming" in a downtown Vancouver park that left a 44-year-old man injured last weekend.
Armed robbery suspect escaped with cash and merchandise, Lake Country RCMP say
Police in B.C.'s Interior are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a store in Lake Country Thursday night.