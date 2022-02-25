Health unit reports 162 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths in Simcoe-Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported 162 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths related to the virus on Friday.

The new cases brought its overall total to 35,023 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Simcoe-Muskoka’s death total rose to 402 on Friday.

Simcoe Muskoka now has 596 cases of the Omicron variant.

Three more people have been hospitalized since Thursday’s update. There are now 30 people in hospital due to COVID-19.

As of Friday, Simcoe Muskoka has confirmed a total of 35,023 cases, 1,341 of which are considered active.

To date, 77 per cent (474,785) of Simcoe Muskoka residents have been vaccinated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – 45.2 per cent (278,465) of residents have been vaccinated with a third dose.

Grey Bruce reported 37 new cases on Friday.