The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday, bringing the total case count to 607.

The new cases include a man from Barrie, a man from Tiny, and three people living in Midland.

To date, more than 88 per cent of cases have recovered from the virus, including 13 people over the weekend, bringing the total to 537.

Meanwhile, York Region is reporting seven new cases bringing the region's total to 3,084.

For the second-straight day, there were no new cases reported by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit, keeping its total at 114 cases.