Health Unit pushing to get students vaccinated
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 10:36PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 10:36PM EDT
Students were able to get their vaccine on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at the Nantyr Shores Elementary School in Innisfil (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A pop-up youth vaccination clinic was set up in Innisfil on Wednesday night by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
Nantyr Shores Elementary was the host for the event that offered kids between the ages of 12 to 17 an opportunity to get their first or second dose.
With about three weeks left of students’ summer vacation the push to get kids and teens vaccinated is in high gear.
