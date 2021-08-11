BARRIE, ONT. -- A pop-up youth vaccination clinic was set up in Innisfil on Wednesday night by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Nantyr Shores Elementary was the host for the event that offered kids between the ages of 12 to 17 an opportunity to get their first or second dose.

With about three weeks left of students’ summer vacation the push to get kids and teens vaccinated is in high gear.