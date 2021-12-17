Health unit prioritizes eligible residents for COVID-19 booster shots

The booster blitz is on with the Simcoe Muskoka health unit adding more appointments and prioritizing third doses for eligible residents.

"The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is experiencing an overwhelming demand for booster shot appointments," the health unit stated in a release on Friday.

The health unit said that it would prioritize doses throughout the weekend.

"While the health unit is doing all it can to increase capacity at community clinics, it must continue to prioritize those most as risk of severe disease," the release noted.

It lists the following groups as a priority:

Residents 50 and older

Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care and retirement home staff and designated caregivers), 16 and older

Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members who are 16 or older

Residents 18 and older become eligible for their booster shot starting Monday, at a three month interval (84 days).

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.