BARRIE -- It was another busy day at the vaccine clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Wednesday afternoon as dozens of frontline workers lined up waiting to roll up their sleeves.

According to Operations Lead Stella Johnson, the clinic is seeing up to a thousand patients a day.

"That's means about a hundred and ten to a hundred and twenty people per hour," she said outside of the clinic on Wednesday.

Most people getting their vaccine at this clinic are long-term care staff, health care workers, and now - first responders, including paramedics.

Simcoe County Paramedic Chief Andrew Robert says on Friday, he learned his employees would be receiving the vaccine. By Wednesday, about 70 per cent of Simcoe County's paramedics had received their first dose.