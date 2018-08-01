

CTV Barrie





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a swimming advisory for three beaches in our region.

Minet’s Point Park and Beach in Barrie, Pete Pattersen Park Beach in Midland and Hanna Park Beach in Muskoka Lakes are all under a swimming advisory after water tests revealed high levels of bacteria.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.