BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 55 new COVID-19 cases to end the week with a total of 200, down from 263 last week.

Of those 200 positive tests this week, two were reported in Muskoka.

However, the number of variant cases continues to be a concern in Simcoe Muskoka and across the province.

To date, there have been 1,130 variant cases reported to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, with most requiring further testing after screening positive for a variant.

So far, the health unit has confirmed 542 UK B.1.1.7 cases, which is the most common variant to spread in Simcoe Muskoka. A tenth individual tested positive for the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil, and there has been a single case of the B.1.351 variant that originated in South Africa.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said variants of concern are 60 per cent more contagious, and so "the vaccines alone aren't going to prevent a third wave."

Dr. Michael Lisi, chief of staff at Collingwood Marine and General Hospital, said residents need to be cautious because of the heightened transmission rate of variants.

"We're starting to see more infections because it spreads fast, and the frontline staff across the province are reporting more severe cases of COVID, especially in the younger, unvaccinated part of the population," Dr. Lisi said.

The health unit says there are currently 222 active variant cases in the region.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 80,000 doses of the vaccine administered to Simcoe Muskoka seniors, health-care workers and other priority groups.

Dr. Lisi said while the vaccine works to protect residents, he still advises being cautious before visiting family and friends, adding that every individual case is different.

"After two weeks, one dose of the vaccine is going to give you partial protection against COVID," he said. "If you have medical problems, are immunocompromised, etc., you still could be vulnerable."

On Thursday, the health unit opened pre-registration for the vaccine to residents 70 and older.