BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued swimming advisories at several local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

Advisories are in effect for:

Little Lake Park Midland Beach

Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland

Hanna Park Beach, Muskoka Lakes

Windermere Beach, Muskoka Lakes

Huronia Park, Penetanguishene

Atherley Ball Park Beach, Ramara

Brechin Beach, Ramara

Lagoon City South Beach, Ramara

Sandy Beach, Ramara

The Steps, Ramara

Albert Street Beach, Tay

For more information on beach advisories click here.