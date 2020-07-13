Advertisement
Health unit issues swim advisories at several area beaches
File image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued swimming advisories at several local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.
The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.
The beaches are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.
Advisories are in effect for:
- Little Lake Park Midland Beach
- Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland
- Hanna Park Beach, Muskoka Lakes
- Windermere Beach, Muskoka Lakes
- Huronia Park, Penetanguishene
- Atherley Ball Park Beach, Ramara
- Brechin Beach, Ramara
- Lagoon City South Beach, Ramara
- Sandy Beach, Ramara
- The Steps, Ramara
- Albert Street Beach, Tay
