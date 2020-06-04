BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the region's total to 482.

The latest cases are two women in their 20s, one living in Barrie, the other from New Tecumseth.

In York Region, there were 14 cases reported by the health unit as of Thursday, including three deaths, and 57 recoveries.

There were no new updates from the Grey Bruce Health Unit on Thursday, where the total number of cases remains at 97 with 87 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded a spike in the number of deaths on Thursday. Health officials confirmed 45 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the province's total to 2,357.

The province also confirmed another 356 new cases, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 29,403 and 23,208 recoveries.