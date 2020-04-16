BARRIE -- The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

The latest person to succumb to the virus is a man in his eighties, who was a resident at the Bradford Valley Care Community. He is the fourth resident in the long-term care community to die from the virus.

The Bradford Valley Care Community now has 31 confirmed cases of the virus: 24 residents and seven staff members.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Simcoe-Muskoka now sits at 174 cases, 12 deaths and 77 people recovered.

Across Simcoe Muskoka, Barrie and Bradford account for half of the cases, followed by New Tecumseth and Orillia.

The majority of the cases continue to affect people between the ages of 35 and 64, following by people 65 and older.

For the first time there is a virtually even number of travel related and community acquired cases of COVID-19. Community-acquired cases are now expected to become the main source of the infection.