BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed on Friday that there are eleven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The number of cases at the Bradford Valley Care Community continues to rise, with the health unit confirming on Friday that four more people at the residence have tested positive.

There are currently 34 cases at the retirement home, which includes 28 residents and nine staff members. Four residents have died from the virus.

The health unit is also working with Southlake Regional Hospital in Newmarket, to test everyone at the hospital.

Community-acquired cases are now the leading cause of transmission.