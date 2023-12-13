Health unit closing Sperling immunization clinic

After giving out more than 300,000 vaccinations in three years, the health unit is closing its leading immunization clinic.

On Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed that it would permanently close its immunization clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie. The clinic opened in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, offering testing and vaccinations.

It also housed the COVID-19, Cold and Flu Care Clinic, which closed earlier this year.

However, since September 75 per cent of COVID-19 vaccinations have been provided at local pharmacies throughout the region, making the clinic less needed.

The clinic operated in collaboration with the City of Barrie, Royal Victoria Health Centre and the health unit.

The final day of operations will be on Wed. Dec. 20. Until then, vaccinations will continue to be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.