BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in our region as we head into the weekend.

There are currently nine people in Simcoe Muskoka infected with the virus, including two hospitalized patients.

Across Ontario, 92 new cases and one new death were reported on Friday.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health warns that the pandemic is not over, and people still need to be vigilant.

Dr. Williams confirms that 11 people out of a group of 30 tested positive for the virus because they were lax with public health recommendations while visiting a Muskoka resort over the August long weekend.

Meanwhile, health officials say as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a Toronto strip club employee became infected with the virus.

Toronto Public Health says the person who tested positive worked at the Brass Rail Strip club on Yonge Street.

It says contact tracing for customers who visited the club during the employee's shifts on August 4th, 5th, 7th, and 8th has been completed.

Anyone who may have been exposed directly or indirectly is advised to self-isolate for 14 days.