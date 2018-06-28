

Mike Arsalides, CTV Barrie





Health officials have been working around the clock over the past ten days to deal with a spike in overdoses in Barrie and Orillia.



The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit estimates forty-four people across Simcoe County have overdosed during the ten-day period, and all are accidental.



“Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are what we know are responsible for the majority of overdoses that we’ve seen,” says Dr Lisa Simon, the Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Health Unit.



Those numbers are no surprise to the people staying in shelters.



“I got my bed because of the same thing. Somebody had passed away the night before, and I got a bed here,” said Keith, a Salvation Army client, on Thursday.



“You don’t know what you’re getting. You can be smoking a marijuana joint and you feel a little paranoid, and the next thing you know, you’re in overdose.”



Though the majority of reported accidental overdoses have been men aged 30 to 45, the biggest spike is in women, aged 15 to 44.



The Health Unit doesn't know why more women are overdosing than before, say it's clear what's out there is more harmful than users expect.



“They’re so strong that it’s unclear what the dose is. Of course, when you’re taking street drugs the dose is not a prescribed amount, so it’s very easy to overdose,” says Simon.



The Health Unit will be announcing its opioid strategy and action plan next Wednesday in Barrie.

