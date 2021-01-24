BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating the possibility that the U.K. variant of COVID-19 may be present in a second local long-term care home in outbreak.

The health unit says a person who has had close contact with someone connected to an outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community has tested positive for the U.K. B.1.1.7 variant.

Health officials characterize the outbreak at Bradford Valley as "well under control" with six of 230 residents testing positive and three out of 260 staff members. The outbreak was declared Jan. 14.

Health officials say they are looking into the individual's other connections, including their work at a Simcoe County retail location that offers curbside pickup.

On Saturday, officials revealed that genome sequencing had identified the B.1.1.7 variant in six swabs taken from Roberta Place Long-Term Care in Barrie.

On Sunday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner, revealed seven more residents and one essential care giveer have died, bringing Roberta Place's death toll 41. Eighty-six staff members and 127 residents have tested positive since an outbreak was declared Jan. 8.

