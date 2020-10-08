BARRIE, ONT. -- Dr. Michael Lisi, chief of staff with Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, talks about why people need to be vigilant about keeping to their households this holiday weekend.

CTV News: Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, are you concerned people won't adhere to public health guidelines?

Dr. Lisi: We're very worried.

National COVID numbers are hitting new highs, and now we're going into Thanksgiving.

The prime minister and the public health agency of Canada are strongly recommending for this year that people stick to their households. I know that's disappointing for many people, but bringing people together indoors from different households, unmasked, sitting around a dinner table, talking, eating, it's just a perfect setting for the COVID-19 virus to spread.

If people feel compelled to gather, they should try to do it outdoors with appropriate social distancing.

They shouldn't really share food or utensils, if possible.

To sum it up, the federal health minister is recommending a virtual Thanksgiving and if people are not going to do that, then being outdoors is 20 times safer than indoor settings.

CTV News: COVID testing has switched to appointment-based. How and why do you think this is working?

Dr. Lisi: There is a number of practical reasons why the government switched to an appointment-based system.

One of the most important being that as the weather gets colder, they just didn't want people in lines.

If you're in lines, you're at an increased risk of having COVID forming, especially indoors.

Having an appointment system allows for better spacing between patients. It helps to protect everyone.

In Collingwood, our COVID-19 assessment centre has always been appointment-only, and we've found that it's worked very well.

CTV News: Who should really be tested?

Dr. Lisi: Anyone showing possible symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who's been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, or exposure notifications on the COVID-19 alert app, a resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Asymptomatic or low-risk people should really not be tested at this time, except for a specific reason, such as visiting family members in long-term care centres.

CTV News: Do you think people are getting the message about the risks?

Dr. Lisi: A lot are, but unfortunately, too many are not.

That's just really reflected in the rising numbers. If more people don't start changing their behaviour soon, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is just going to be as worse as it was back in the spring.