BARRIE, ONT -- A cup of coffee and a sticker. That's all it took to help raise some significant money for the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Local McDonald's locations came together to raise money for our health-care heroes by offering the coffee deal for five dollars in a campaign held this spring.

As a result, an incredible 20-thousand dollars was raised for the hospital which will go right to supporting patient care.

“We chose to celebrate the healthcare heroes at RVH this year by encouraging a $5 donation in return for a coffee or tea of any size as well as a limited-edition bumper sticker in honour of our heroes,” said Jason O’Neill, owner/operator, Barrie.

“We are incredibly grateful to our guests for enthusiastically supporting our efforts, making generous donations, and helping to honour our healthcare heroes in this meaningful way. Our restaurant teams were one hundred per cent behind this initiative and we have been so impressed with their dedication to safe operation and to supporting our community.”

The Hospital Foundation's CEO, Eric Dean, remarks how the donation will help expand their Intensive Care Unit capacity. Something they explain is critically needed in our community which is continually growing. What's more, the donation as already allowed the opening of more beds and equipment to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

“These extraordinary investments in care mean that RVH needs the support of our community more than ever – we are so grateful to McDonald’s and its customers. These donations help RVH put great tools in the hands of our healthcare heroes, and help us continue to offer exceptional care during these difficult and evolving times,” said Eric Dean, RVH Foundation CEO.

“Whether in the adult ICU or the Neonatal ICU or other critical care areas of the health centre, advancing our equipment is crucial in the moments that matter. RVH added many additional ventilators as it created ICU capacity to support patients during this COVID crisis and a possible second wave, and these tools will continue to support the growth of RVH in response to Barrie’s growing and aging population”.

It's not the first time such a large gift was provided to the hospital from area McDonald's franchises. More than 185-thousand dollars has been raised over the past several years for RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program.

“McDonald’s takes pride in being a long-time supporter of the hospital, and in helping support areas of care where our community needs us most each year,” said Glenn McKee, owner/operator Barrie. “Our team, and our guests, always shine when asked to unite for the good of our community.”