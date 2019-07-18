

Alabama has pulled out of the Big Sky Music Festival.

The legendary country band was one of the headliners set to rock the stage at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds this weekend.

In a release, Invictus Entertainment Group states that “co-founder and lead vocalist Randy Owen is suffering from severe vertigo and migraines. Randy is currently under doctor’s care and being treated.”

A statement from Republic Live this afternoon states, " Despite the news, we look forward to hosting Travis Tritt, Diamond Rio, Mason Ramsey, Jason McCoy, and The Redhill Valleys to an eager group of fans, joining us for a memorable first year!

The Big Sky Festival opens to campers at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow and will feature a pig roast and acoustic performances for those camping.

The all-day music festival will also feature a classic car show with 100 vintage cars, an artisan craft show and numerous food vendors.

