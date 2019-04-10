

Construction continues at a busy intersection in Barrie’s south end nearly a week after a massive water main break.

The intersection of Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road remains closed as crews continue to fix the water main break that occurred on Friday morning.

The devil in the detours has been more than a minor inconvenience to small business owners in the area.

“Our business has been reduced 50 to 70 percent for the past two days,” said Larry Moore who owns Coffee Culture Barrie.

Moore adds his business had to close two for two days with a precautionary boil water advisory that was issued by the Simcoe-Muskoka Health Unit. He estimates he lost between $10,000 and $13,000 worth of revenue.

"We’ve had customers calling in and then when we told them you got to cut through here and cut through there, they're like okay I’m just going somewhere else for now," he said.

The advisory was lifted Saturday evening after tests results confirmed the water was not contaminated.

The city has had its fair share of delays at the excavation site.

A vehicle crashed into a hole at the site Saturday afternoon and a 69-year-old Barrie woman died from her injuries.

Work at the site was stalled for the police investigation.

“Crews had to wait for Police to complete their investigation before work could continue,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

The construction site was returned to city crews on Monday.

“The City also needed to obtain approval for the revised water main repair plan from the regulatory agencies following the accident. That approval was received yesterday.”

The city adds the physical repair of the water main was expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday; howeverthere is still work to be done to complete the requisite recommissioning and sampling that will take place throughout the day tomorrow.

Crews will also begin paving work at the intersection Thursday morning.

A single lane of traffic in each direction expected to be open this weekend.