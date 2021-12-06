'Head-to-Toe Bandit' robs two Barrie Circle Ks in 13 minutes: police

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect they've dubbed the 'Head-to-Toe Bandit' after two separate robberies in Barrie just 13 minutes apart.

According to Barrie police, the suspect wore a black balaclava, pageboy hat, grey and red flannel button shirt, brown snowboard or work pants, covering him from 'head to toe.'

They describe him as a six-foot-tall white man.

Police say around 10:30 Saturday night, the man robbed the Circle K on Bayfield Street and shortly after also robbed the Circle K on Blake Street.

Police are hoping the public can provide surveillance video of the area around the time of the crimes.

Anyone with information can contact Barrie police via email.