BARRIE, ONT. -- May is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month in Canada.

With 90,000 Canadians living with MS, this country has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day with this chronic autoimmune disease that can affect vision, memory and mobility.

There will be MS walks across Canada on May 30, but they will be done in a safe way that respects public health guidelines.

People are being encouraged to walk with members of their households in their own neighbourhood, backyards or parks.

To find out more about signing up for a walk and raising money for research, visit click here.